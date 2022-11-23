Better Leisure: Opening times for Fulwood and Preston as chain reduces hours due to soaring energy bills

Better Leisure, which operates centres in Fulwood and Preston, said its energy costs had more than tripled since 2019, and was now equal to 25 per cent of the total cost of running each site.

The chain announced in September it had reduced the temperature of its pools by 1C, and later confirmed it would be cutting opening hours at more than 200 of its pools.

The changes, which run from December to Easter, will vary for each centre and are “designed to minimise disruption and to avoid changes for schools and swimming lessons2, Mark Sesnan, CEO of parent company Greenwich Leisure (GLL) said.

“In practice, some centres will open an hour later or close one hour earlier on some days.

“This will enable us to turn off lighting, plant and equipment at the time of maximum energy use, when it is coldest and darkest. This is also when we are least busy.”

Opening times for Fulwood and Preston

- West View Better Health Leisure Centre, Ribbleton Lane, PR1 5EP

Monday – Friday: 6.30am to 10pm

Saturday – Sunday: 8am to 6pm

- Fulwood Leisure Centre, Black Bull Lane, PR2 9Y

Monday – Friday: 6am to 10pm

Saturday – Sunday: 7am to 6pm

GLL said its energy costs were now more than three times what they were pre-pandemic and had increased to 25 per cent of total costs.

“Heating a public swimming pool complex now costs over £300,000, up from under £100,000,” it said.

A government spokesperson said: "We know many leisure centres and swimming pools are contending with major increases in running costs, which is why we have introduced the Energy Bill Relief Scheme.