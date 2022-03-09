Best Western cuts ties with Park Hall Hotel after completing investigation into its sudden closure

In February, Best Western confirmed it was investigating the hotel in Charnock Richard after it closed without notice and cancelled dozens of weddings planned for the months ahead.

"We are conducting a full investigation into the events of recent weeks and if necessary, we will terminate the hotel from our brand,” said the hotel chain as it sought answers from Park Hall’s owners.

Today, a month after it’s shock closure, Best Western – which operates over 260 hotels in the UK - confirmed it has officially cut ties with Park Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I can now confirm The Park Hall Hotel has been removed from the Best Western brand portfolio of hotels here in Great Britain,” a spokesman told the Post.

It said it will not provide details on the findings of the investigation, but did say that “it is not the standard of guest experience we expect from the hotels we partner with”.

Seeking to distance itself from Park Hall, it added: "All hotels Best Western works with are independently owned and independently managed, so all operational decisions are taken by the hotel's owners and management team, not the brand.”

On the same day Best Western terminated its partnership with Park Hall and removed it from its website, the hotel also deactivated its Facebook page. Its website, phone number and email address had already been deactivated.

Best Western confirms it has cut ties with Park Hall Hotel following an investigation into its sudden closure in February

Following its closure, the future of Park Hall remains uncertain. It had planned to house asylum seekers, but these proposals were scrapped after Chorley Council objected and the Government withdrew from the arrangement.

Since then, the hotel has remained tight-lipped about its future. But it did open its doors at the weekend to welcome thousands of revellers to its nightclub to celebrate ‘30 Years of Wigan Pier’.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.