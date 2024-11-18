Beloved 'Banana King' Preston greengrocers owned by the same family for over 100 years up for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024, 11:58 GMT

One of the oldest family businesses in Preston is up for sale.

Matt Wade the Banana King, located on 12 Orchard St in the city centre, has been listed as being for sale for £310,000 with Ernest Wilson Business Agents.

A well-established local business with a purported weekly turnover of £9,000 and an annual turnover of £468,000, the greengrocer’s has been owned by the same family for over 100 years and is only now available for sale due to the owner’s intended retirement.

Operating from a prime location near the new market hall and a number of ongoing commercial developments, the business benefits from heavy local footfall which is expected to increase as Preston develops further.

The business also boasts several revenue streams, including a retail shop, wholesale supply to local businesses and schools, deliveries to residential customers, and an online service offering fruit hampers via eBay and Amazon.

According to the real estate listing, the online component remains ‘underutilised’, meaning that the business could offer significant growth potential for new owners ready to capitalise on the grocer’s strong social media presence (they have over 5,500 followers on Facebook).

In summary, the premises feature a ground floor retail area with refrigerated displays, cash out facilities, and a rear cold room. The first floor includes storage, a food hamper preparation area, and staff facilities, while the second floor offers additional storage and office space. Stock is also valued at £1,500 to £2,000.

Take a look around...

