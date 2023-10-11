News you can trust since 1886
Barton Grange Garden Centre October special Halloween pumpkin carving event

Get into the spooky spirit at Barton Grange Garden Centre this October with a special Halloween pumpkin carving event.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Visitors will be able to watch award-winning carver Simon McMinnis transform pumpkins into incredible works of art in the garden centre’s outdoor plant area on October 28 and 29.

Lancashire-based Simon will be carving several different pumpkins to create a very spooky display for audiences at the free event. He will also be sharing top tips and answering questions during the interactive visitor experience.

Some of Simon’s amazing pumpkin creations.Some of Simon’s amazing pumpkin creations.
Barton Grange Events Organiser Georgina Jackson says: “Simon is always a firm family favourite when he visits Barton Grange. It’s amazing how he can turn a humble pumpkin into a stunning and unique artwork.

“Hopefully the event will inspire everyone to get a little more creative with their own pumpkins this year!”

From creepy ghouls to cute children’s cartoon characters, Simon produces incredibly detailed pumpkin carvings in all shapes and sizes.

Some of the faces he has replicated include Lord Voldermort, Frankenstein, a Minion and Peppa Pig! He’s also turned his hand to creating lifelike depictions of politicians such as Donald Trump and Boris Johnson.

Visitors to Barton Grange in October will also be able to buy their own pumpkins and carving kits from the Farm Shop.

