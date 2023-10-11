Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors will be able to watch award-winning carver Simon McMinnis transform pumpkins into incredible works of art in the garden centre’s outdoor plant area on October 28 and 29.

Lancashire-based Simon will be carving several different pumpkins to create a very spooky display for audiences at the free event. He will also be sharing top tips and answering questions during the interactive visitor experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of Simon’s amazing pumpkin creations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barton Grange Events Organiser Georgina Jackson says: “Simon is always a firm family favourite when he visits Barton Grange. It’s amazing how he can turn a humble pumpkin into a stunning and unique artwork.

“Hopefully the event will inspire everyone to get a little more creative with their own pumpkins this year!”

From creepy ghouls to cute children’s cartoon characters, Simon produces incredibly detailed pumpkin carvings in all shapes and sizes.

Some of the faces he has replicated include Lord Voldermort, Frankenstein, a Minion and Peppa Pig! He’s also turned his hand to creating lifelike depictions of politicians such as Donald Trump and Boris Johnson.