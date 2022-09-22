And there are plenty of events taking place around Lancashire to get the whole family in the mood for the spooky season.
Here are 13 things to do in Lancashire this spooky season ...
1. Journey To Hell: Freak Nights
Journey To Hell: Freak Nights at Blackpool Tower Dungeon promises to scare the bejesus out of you. Journey To Hell is a scare zone live actor and action based experience which includes rides. Dates: 7th - 30th October.
2. Reaper's Retribution
Reaper's Retribution is a Halloween special at Blackpool Tower Dungeon. Reaper's Retribution is one show as part of a variety of Dungeon shows on the full tour. This Halloween event is all included with standard ticket bookings. Dates: October 1st to November 6th.
3. Trick or Treat Experience
Trick or Treat Experience at Ribby Hall Village - a fun-filled quest around the village to find your hidden Halloween friends. Dates: October 8th - 31st.
4. Farmaggedon
Farmaggedon at Farmer Ted's in Ormskirk is one of Halloween's most popular live-action scare-fests. Dates: September 29th - October 31st.
