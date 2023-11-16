The countdown to Christmas is on at Barton Grange Garden Centre with the opening of its magical late night shopping events.

Featuring a stunning Light Trail, VR Sleigh Ride, festive menus and Christmas music, the special evenings will take place from 4pm to 8pm every Tuesday to Saturday until December 16.

It’s a great opportunity to enjoy Christmas shopping, food and drink and free parking.

Display Manager David Ropner-Fawcett says: “We always pull out all the stops to make Christmas shopping a joyful experience and our late nights are the perfect way to get into the festive spirit.

Family enjoys Christmas Light Trail

“The atmosphere is warm, relaxing and fun. No stress is involved! Make a night of it and enjoy a special treat in one of our two restaurants. It is the season to be jolly after all!”

Visitors will be captivated by a sparkling Light Trail as the outdoor plant area comes alive with dazzling lights, spectacular displays of colour and breath-taking projections.

There’s a thrilling VR Sleigh Ride for the whole family to climb aboard and take a journey to Lapland and beyond.

Barton Grange is famous for its award-winning Christmas displays. This year’s themes include the houseplant-inspired Scrumptious Green, a gorgeous pastel-infused Floral Sorbet and the vibrant red Starburst.

There’s also a chance to enjoy festive menus at Riverside Café and Willows Restaurant from 4pm to 7pm. Barton Grange’s famous hot pot supper is back and new for 2023 is a giant pig in a blanket served in a soft white roll.

Also on the menu is a choice of homemade pies, roast turkey with all the trimmings and seasonal soup options. Desserts include warm mince pies, Christmas pudding and a lemon and raspberry posset.

Vegans and vegetarians are well catered for with mushroom and walnut pate, vegetarian hot pot and parsnip, mushroom, chickpea and cashew nut loaf.