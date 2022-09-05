Barney’s owner: Belief in Preston city centre resurgence is behind bar sale
The owner of Barney's in Preston city centre has revealed why he's put the bar up for sale.
Anthony Newman and business partner Mark Skeffington took over the historic premises just before the first national lockdown in 2020 and reopened in November that year following a £100,000 renovation.
Now the bar and space above - which has planning permission to become flats - has gone on the market for £475,000.
Anthony, from Goosnargh, said: "The pub's doing really well and we're hoping to sell it to someone as a going concern.
"It's doubled the projections we made, it's absolutely smashing it.
"But we're in the process of trying to buy two other, bigger properties in the same area, and we want to free up some cash."
Stoneygate Masterplan
The pair believe that the Church Street area is ripe for major resurgence, due to Preston City Council's Stoneygate Masterplan.
The multi-million project is a vision to create a vibrant "urban village" of up to 1,600 homes and new commercial properties in the area around Church Street and Preston Bus Station.
This week plans for two apartment blocks - one 14-storeys tall - to be built on Percy Street, close to the 16-storey Bhailok Court tower currently under construction, have been submitted to Preston Council.
Anthony added: "Bhailok Court is being built just 50m away from us, so hopefully by the time that is opening, we will be opening another place.
"The area is developing well and we believe there is a bright future."