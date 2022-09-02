Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, you can do - Barney's in Church Street, Preston, has been put up for sale less than two years after it reopened following a major facelift.

The historic property, which has previously been known as Barney's Piano Bar, is being offered for £475,000 by agents Miller Metcalfe.

What’s on offer?

The exterior of Barneys, Church Street, Preston

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the marketing material, as well as a large open plan bar area, snooker room, both male, female and disabled WC facilities and a conservatory area leading out to an enclosed beer garden, "the property also benefits from (a) first and second floor which is currently vacant and suitable for a variety of uses.”

Planning has been granted to convert the property to serviced offices. Hopes to six create apartments – four flats above and two behind – were thrown out by Preston Council's planning department last year over noise and privacy concerns for occupants.

>>>Click here to read what the council said about the apartment proposals.

What's the background?

The interior

The premises were bought by Preston businessmen Anthony Newman and Mark Skeffington just before the first national Covid lockdown, and reopened in November 2020 after the pair carried out a £100,000 renovation.

>>>Click here to see pictures from the reopening.

At the time, Mr Newman, who also runs an insolvency service, said they were keen to invest in the area and anticipated a resurgence of Church Street thanks to the to the Stoneygate Masterplan planned by Preston Council.

In December 2020, Mr Newman, from Goosnargh said: "We looked at premises in other areas before buying Barney's, but it was really the Stoneygate development that made us want to buy here. There's also a lot of money being spent on the university and on Fishergate.

"This end of town is run-down, so we knew we'd be able to buy cheaply, and if they (the Council) decide to invest in this end of town, it will increase the value of all the properties."

Is the bar still open?

The Post has been unable to contact management, but the bar still appears to be running as usual, with posts about upcoming events being made within hours on the business Facebook account.