Bamber Bridge sandwich shop runs out of bread on first day of opening

She decided to take the plunge and invest the money into opening her first business, which officially opened its doors for the first time today, June 8 and was so busy that it ran out of bread.

Named 'The Pantry', the new sandwich shop on School Lane, Bamber Bridge, now offers takeaway or dine-in cakes and coffee as well as a range of sandwiches and hot paninis.

After 25 years working in childcare, 39-year-old Emma decided that she wanted a career change and a new challenge, and decided to use the pandemic as the opportunity to do it - but opening a business during a turbulent time when so many were struggling, came with its challenges.

Owner Emma and Manager Hannah Boyd of the Pantry sandwich shop on its opening day

"I had been working in childcare for a long time and it just got a bit stale and I knew that I wanted to try a new challenge and something different.

"It has been stressful making sure everything was in place to open, especially because this was my first time opening a business. I had been in turmoil for so long and was so conflicted about it because of the risks involved.

"You just don't realise how much you need to do to actually open up a business, but I thought it was worth the risk and just took the jump. The pandemic definitely gave me the push to open the business and I liked the challenge."

The Pantry has opened on School Lane, Bamber Bridge and offers outside seating

After taking on the premises, at 4 School Lane, they completely transformed the inside, spending thousands on fitting a new kitchen and kitting out the shop with indoor and outdoor seating.

In a process that has taken six months to complete, the Pantry opened its doors for the first time this morning and was 'busier than expected', with owner Emma and manager Hannah Boyd running out of bread.

Emma added: "People have been walking past and asking what we were doing to the shop. Bamber Bridge has a very close-knit community that all supports one another and people in the area have been so supportive.

"We have been much busier than I expected and I have really enjoyed our first day, we even ran out of bread. Over the past few months I have had a lot of interest on social media with people who wanted to see what we had on offer."

Owner Emma spent 25 years working in childcare

And she plans to start offering afternoon tea's in the coming months as well as an extended menu once the day to day running of the business is underway.

Find out more information at the Pantry Facebook Page.