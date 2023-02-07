More than 1,500 employees at the Company’s facilities in Samlesbury, produce the rear fuselage for every F-35 in the global fleet. The first fuselage was delivered to Lockheed Martin in 2005.

At an event celebrating the 1,000th delivery, Cliff Robson, Group Managing Director, BAE Systems’ Air Sector, said: “This is a significant moment for everyone involved in the programme and a testament to the highly-skilled workforce we have in the North West of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our role on the F-35 programme is another example of how we make a substantial contribution to the local and national UK economy and help to deliver capability which is critical for national security.”

Workers at BAE Systems in Samlesbury, Lancashire, with a section of the rear fuselage for the F-35 Lightning II. The company's final assembly facility celebrated delivery of the 1000th aft fuselage to Lockheed Martin in February 2023.

Bridget Lauderdale, Lockheed Martin Vice President and General Manager of the F-35 programme, said: “The F-35 programme powers economic growth and prosperity for the UK injecting approximately £41billion* into the UK economy and supporting more than 20,000 jobs in the UK supply chain, many of those based in the North West.

“With more than 500 companies in our UK supply chain, we’re proud of the role that our partnership with BAE Systems has in delivering the world’s most advanced aircraft for the UK and 17 other allied nations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BAE Systems has been involved in the F-35 programme plays key roles across the development, manufacture and sustainment of the aircraft, which is operated by the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and air forces across the world.

In July 2016, a pair of F-35B's from the Royal Air Force (pictured) and US Marine Corps (USMC) took part in some formation flying over the east coast of England.

The F-35s global programme of record amounts to more than 3,000 F-35s amongst the programme’s 17 customers. Work on the programme will continue at BAE Systems’ advanced manufacturing hub at Samlesbury for many years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad