It is 10 years exactly since Charlie Hutton became the proprietor. To mark the moment there was a birthday cake and a Happy Hash savoury special.

It has been quite a decade for Charlie, 41, who had never heard of the Ribble Valley village near Preston when she came from Haworth in Yorkshire to view the business opportunity.

She said: “Starting a business in a village I'd never heard of was a crazy thing to do but I made the right decision."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Hutton (pictured centre) celebrates a decade in business at Potters Barn cafe.She is pictured with staff members Toni Sabben, left, and Amy Irwin, right.

The cafe has, she said, become "an integral part of the community" and is also popular with walkers, cyclists and families visiting the neighbouring Ribchester recreation ground.

As its name implies the award winning Potters Barn does not just pride itself on its home cooked food and desserts, but also offers the opportunity for visitors to paint pottery, shop vintage and buy gifts.

Charlie said: "There’s been so many events over the years, mostly hosted inside but some have been in our beautiful secluded garden. There’s been café in the opera, acoustic nights, wine tasting and tapas evenings, pie, peas and stories, children’s tale times, pottery painting and prosecco evenings.

Potters Barn Cafe, Ribchester

"We have catered for small weddings, sadly said our goodbyes with funeral send offs, welcomed baby shower pottery painting sessions and hosted hen dos. ”

During the pandemic lockdown Charlie started a new line – a frozen Heat At Home range and takeaway sales were also popular.

The cafe has won several awards and was named Best Lancashire tearoom in 2017.

Charlie said: “The café has grown into the most amazing business which is where a lot of friendships have been formed, a huge amount of memories created and there’s been a lot of laughter.”

The cafe is a popular meeting point for locals and visitors.

As for today's special dish, Charlie said: “It’s Happy (corned beef) Hash. We use sweet potato mash, whole grain mustard and Lancashire sauce. We then make our own braised red cabbage with balsamic vinegar and some apple sauce from our tree in the garden at the cafe.”

She added: "It’s such an achievement to have been here 10 years and here’s to many more.”