Aspire Child Care Sold to Resilience Care and Alternative Education

By Ignatius Bowskill Dutkiewicz
Contributor
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 09:37 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2025, 10:28 BST
Redwoods Dowling Kerr are pleased to announce the sale of Aspire Child Care Limited, a group of two highly respected children’s homes in Rochdale, Lancashire, to Resilience Care and Alternative Education Limited.

The business provides high quality short and long term care for vulnerable young people aged 7 to 18 years. Both homes are registered for two placements each.

The homes occupy convenient and accessible residential locations in Greater Manchester and are well presented. Both Keswick Street and Jutland Avenue homes provide flexible accommodation including living areas, offices, and outdoor space, creating welcoming environments for residents. The properties are both highly accessible, with good transport links to local schools, amenities, and major motorways, making them ideally placed for both residents and staff.

Established in 2009, Aspire Child Care has built a strong reputation, regularly receiving referrals and placements from local authorities. The homes offer a range of activities, clubs, and sports, supporting personal growth and wellbeing.

Oliver Edwards, Sales Negotiator at Redwoods Dowling Kerr who negotiated the deal, said: “Aspire Child Care is a fantastic business with an excellent reputation. It has been a pleasure to work with the owners and secure a buyer who will continue to deliver outstanding care and support to the young people in these homes.”

