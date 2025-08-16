A former Blackpool and Fylde College student turned architectural illustrator has spent the last 25 years in his dream job working on high-profile sporting projects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Taylor, of architecture, design and masterplanning practice FWP, is marking a quarter of century in his beloved profession.

Some of his biggest projects include working on the creation of Mill Farm Sports Village and AFC Fylde’s new home near Kirkham as well as Preston North End’s Deepdale stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And to mark Richard’s 25-year career milestone, the FWP team gathered at the firm’s Preston headquarters for a special celebration and the presentation of a gift by senior management.

Richard Taylor, of architecture, design and masterplanning practice FWP, is marking a quarter of century in his beloved profession. Colleagues gathered for a special celebration and the presentation | UGC

After graduating with a degree in technical and information illustration at Blackpool and The Fylde College and with a passion for both sport and architecture, Richard found his perfect fit at FWP.

He was hired by the practice after getting in contact while still a student to request access to its plans for the redevelopment of Preston North End’s Deepdale home.

Deepdale

The detailed 3D vision the revamped and rejuvenated stadium that he went on to create as a result caught the eyes of senior people at FWP and landed him his role in the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time at FWP, his impressive and detailed animations and visuals of projects have gained widespread media exposure in newspapers and magazines, as well as on TV and social media.

Richard has worked on a range of FWP sports projects, including the redevelopment of Oldham Athletic’s Boundary Park ground, the creation of Mill Farm Sports Village and AFC Fylde’s new home near Kirkham in Lancashire and Doncaster Racecourse’s major redevelopment.

Mill Farm Sports Village, Coronation Way, Wesham, Kirkham, Preston, PR4 3JZ | Google

As well as architectural illustration, Richard’s role spans promotional, marketing and graphic design work. He works closely with the architecture department and other teams across the company.

He said: “It seems like only yesterday that I started work here. I’ve enjoyed my time at FWP, the wide variety of work and the learning opportunities I’ve had make my job so enjoyable. It is very much a team effort and a great working environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s always something new to get your teeth into and working on projects and seeing them move off the drawing board and into development is really satisfying.”

FWP managing director David Robinson (left) with artist Dave Rob (right) and the newly comissioned artwork. | submit

David Robinson, managing director at FWP, which also has offices in Manchester and London, presented Richard with a watch to mark his 25 years.

He said: “Richard has been a fantastic asset to the practice.

“The 3D model of Deepdale Stadium that he created while still a student highlighted his talent and the standard the work he could deliver and, 25 years later, he is still delivering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the years, he has expanded his skillset; mastering various software programmes and continually deepening his knowledge.

“Richard has been a fantastic asset and it is great that he is celebrating 25 years with FWP.”