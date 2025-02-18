Prestonians have been warned a "criminal mastermind” is on the loose in the city - who purportedly has his beady eyes on the official opening of the city’s Animate cinema and leisure complex later this week.

In tones that suggested his urgent-sounding message might not be entirely serious, Preston Mayor Phil Crowe issued a video address on Monday afternoon in which he broke the bad news to residents that the wrong ’un in question was the leader of “an organised gang of evil gnomes that are running riot”.

Helpfully, he produced a silhouette of the suspect - which seemed strangely familiar, perhaps particularly to anyone who enjoyed a bit of telly over Christmas.

Preston Mayor Phil Crowe is trying to track down a "criminal mastermind" - do you recognise him? | Preston City Council

In full ceremonial garb - and sitting in front of a very official looking backdrop of flags at odds with the twinkle in his eye - the Mayor declared:

“This individual is cunning, elusive and, quite frankly, terrifying. We believe he is responsible for a string of highly calculated crimes - including escaping a zoo, evading every CCTV camera in the city and hiding in plain sight as a master of disguise.

“We believe him to be the leader of an organised gang of evil gnomes that are running riot round the city - and, worst of all, replacing sugar with salt in the local cafes. The tea drinkers are furious.

“Our intelligence suggests he is targeting the opening launch of Animate in the city centre on 20th February.

“We almost caught him last night - a police officer chased him through Avenham Park, but unfortunately the officer forgot that running uphill in Preston is an extreme sport.”

The Mayor then made a direct plea for help - and issued the fugitive with the gravest of threats.

“We have some leads, but we need the people of Preston to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to me. But rest assured, Preston, we are working closely with the law - and we are closing in.

"To the criminal mastermind, if you are watching this, know that your time is running out. And when we do catch you, we will ensure justice is served - and extradition to Yorkshire will be a priority,” the Mayor concluded.

The grand opening of Animate will take place on Thursday when Wallace and Gromit creator - and proud Prestonian - Nick Park will cut the ribbon on the £45.8m development. Fresh from double BAFTA-winning success for his much-loved duo’s latest outing, “Vengeance Most Fowl”, he will also be unveiling a new artwork outside the complex.