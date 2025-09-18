Airframe Designs supports new defence strategy with pledge to nurture talent

Lancashire aerospace specialist Airframe Designs is supporting the new government defence strategy with a commitment to nurturing young talent and investing in skills as it expands its services to the aviation and related sectors worldwide.

The Defence Industrial Strategy (DIS) sets out £250m worth of investment over the next five years to create jobs and make defence an engine for economic growth and long-term industrial capability.

Jerrod Hartley, CEO of Blackpool-based Airframe Designs, said: “As a growing SME, we want to take the opportunity to get involved where relevant in providing our services and skills.

“We are committed to our own programme of investment in our capability, particularly in the recruitment of apprentices which is so vital to develop the skills the aerospace industry needs to face the challenges of supply and delivery of parts and aircraft in the future.

Jerrod Hartley of Airframe Designs

“We look forward to helping the initiative work in the North West by working with the supply chain, prime contractors, regional clusters, trade bodies and various departments within the Ministry of Defence.”

Currently, Airframe Designs employs seven engineering apprentices across its design, analysis and manufacturing teams and also invests in apprentices within the business administration team.

The engineering apprentices are undergoing practical and academic learning on the five-year Manufacturing Engineering Degree Apprenticeship programme at Blackpool and the Fylde College. They each cover specialist areas of training development including computer-aided design, stress analysis and certification, and advanced manufacturing skills.

Having attended the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event in London recently, Jerrod welcomed the government’s promise to support UK-based businesses in the regions across the defence sector.

As a member of the North West Regional Defence Security Cluster, Airframe Designs is committed to advancing innovation, collaboration, and excellence within the UK’s defence and security sector. The UK Government’s Defence Innovation organisation (UKDI) has recently announced £1.5m funding to support regional defence clusters over the next two years.

Airframe Designs continues to grow its specialisms in producing highly complex components to some of the largest aviation, defence and space organisations worldwide.

Recent projects undertaken by the company include the integration of new systems into heavy lift drone platforms, conceptual and early life cycle design for new uncrewed air-systems, test rig and tooling structures for wide variety of aerospace build programmes, and most recently the development of a novel SATCOM antenna installation solution for the business jet market.