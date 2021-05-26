Full menu sneak peak for Brooklyn's American diner and bar which opens in Bamber Bridge this week

Brooklyn's American Diner & Bar opens on Friday, May 28 in Station Road, Bamber Bridge

Manager Andy Bland and his staff are putting the finishing touches to Brooklyn's, the new American-themed diner at the old RBS bank in Station Road, which greets its first customers at 5pm on Friday.

All tables are fully booked for the opening night and bookings for the weekend are going fast, says Andy, who has given the Post a sneak peak at Brooklyn's menu.

If you're among the lucky ones to get a table this weekend, or if you plan on visiting next week, here is the full list of classic American dishes available at Brooklyn's Diner.

Manager Andy Bland (centre) and his staff are putting the finishing touches to Brooklyn's, the new American-themed diner at the old RBS bank in Station Road, which greets its first customers at 5pm on Friday (May 28)

From belly-bursting American breakfasts to burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken, ribs, chilli, nachos and hearty bowls of mac 'n' cheese - Brooklyn's serves up all these popular American dishes and more.

Brooklyn's is open 7 days a week, breakfast is served between 9am and 2pm and the main menu between 11.30am and 10pm.

To reserve a table or for more information, you can call Brooklyn's on 01772 370 060.

Breakfast

Full breakfast - 2 x bacon, 2 x sausage, 2 x eggs, Bury black pudding, tomato, mushrooms, beans, hash, fried bread or toast - £8.95

Light breakfast - Bacon, sausage, egg, toast, beans - £3.50

Hash and eggs - Brooklyn's corned beef brisket, potatoes, onions, poached eggs - £5.50

Eggs Benedict - 2 x poached eggs, English muffin, bacon, hollandaise sauce -£4.50

Omelettes

Plain - £3.50

1 filling - £3.95

2 filling - £4.50

Open 7 days a week, Brooklyn's American Diner will serve breakfast between 9am and 2pm and the main menu between 11.30am and 10pm

Choose from the following fillings - Cheese, mushroom, ham, hot dog, onion, bacon, tomato

Waffles and pancakes

Plain - £3.95

Chocolate and strawberry - £4.50

Blueberries and syrup - £4.50

Banana and syrup - £4.50

Scrambled eggs - £4.95

Bacon and maple syrup - £4.95

Sausage - £4.95

Lunch and Dinner (smalls)

Chicken wings - mild or hot, BBQ sauce, Buffalo ketchup, Cajunaisse, sweet chilli - £3.50

Hash and eggs - Brooklyn's corned beef brisket, potatoes, onions, poached eggs - £5.50

Flatbreads - Garlic (£2.95), garlic & cheese (£3.50), vine roasted tomatoes, rocket, balsamic, Parmesan shavings (£5.50)

Mac 'n' Cheese bites with homemade tomato salsa - £3.95

Cheesy nachos, with sour cream, guacamole and tomato salsa - £3.95 - add Cowboy Chilli for £1.50

'Slice and side' - 1/4 slice cheesy tomato pizza with side salad and slaw - £5.95

Caesar Salad - £6.95 - add chicken breast for £1.50 and/or bacon for £1.00

Brooklyn's homemade pastrami - Rye bread, cheese, pickles, Sauerkraut, wholegrain mustard - £7.50

Lunch and Dinner (biggies)

Cowboy beef chilli - £10.95

Baked mac 'n' cheese - Garlic bread, seasonal salad - £7.95 - add bacon for £1.50

Pizzas

Stone-baked thin and crispy pizzas:

Cheesy tomato - mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan - £9.95

Elaine - Passata, goats cheese, onion marmalade, red onion, beetroot, rocket - £11.95

Brooklyn Bomber - Passata, salt beef, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, peppers, onion - £14.95

Allotment - Passata, mozzarella, peppers, onion, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, black olives - £10.95

Cowboy - Passata, chilli beef, fire pit beans and mozzarella - £12.95

The Wrong 'un - Passata, ham, pineapple, mozzarella - £10.95

On the grill

10oz rib eye steak - £19.95

Baby back ribs - £16.95

Chicken and ribs - £15.95

Cajun fried chicken - £11.95

Burgers - served with seasoned fries

Plain (8oz) - beef patty, brioche bun - £6.95 - add cheese for 50p and/or bacon for £1.00

The 307 - 8oz burger homemade chuck & flank beef patty, brioche bun, 'Cajunaisse', smoked cheddar, buffalo ketchup, Cheetos, frizzled onions - £10.95

The Bushwick - Garlic and lemon chicken fillet, brioche bun, mayonnaise, beetroot, avocado, rocket salad - £9.95

Mac Attack - Lightly breaded mac 'n' cheese patty, garlic brioche, tomato salsa, Succotash - £7.95

Hot dogs (dirty dogs) - served with seasoned fries

Classic - Coca cola onions, ketchup, mustard - £6.95

Cali - Bacon-wrapped, avocado - £7.95

Brooklyn - Pulled BBQ beef - £7.95

Texan - Cowboy beef chilli - £7.95

Puddings and desserts

Apple pie - with custard, cream or ice cream - £4.95

Liberty Sundae - Brownie, ice cream, cream, berries - £4.95

Homemade chocolate brownie - £4.95

Waffles or pancakes - £4.95

Baked New York cheesecake - berries, fruit coulis - £4.95

Trio of ice cream - flavours include vanilla pod, choc chip, strawberry, rum & raisin, pistachio, salted caramel - £4.95

