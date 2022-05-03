40 new jobs up for grabs at Leyland Gates pub following £500,000 refurbishment

Some 40 new jobs will be created by the reopening of the Old Leyland Gates on Golden Hill Lane this summer.
A recruitment day for prospective cooks, cleaners, waiters and waitresses and managers has been arranged at the nearby Yarrowbridge Flaming Grill on Bolton Road, Chorley, on Saturday, May 7, between 10am and 4pm.
Andy Atkinson, the new general manager at The Old Leyland Gates, said: “We’re really excited to get the refurbishment underway, and look forward to welcoming our Leyland neighbours to the revamped venue when it opens this summer.”
The Old Leyland Gates will be the latest addition to Greene King’s ‘Flaming Grill’ division, which offers different menu deals each day, including £5 steak nights, ‘buy one get one free’ burgers, and two ‘pub classic’ meals for the price of one.