Old Leyland Gates pub reveals reopening date and new ‘Flaming Grill’ menu after £500,000 revamp

Brewery giant Greene King revealed it will reopen the doors to the Old Leyland Gates in Golden Hill Lane early this summer following a £500,000 refurbishment, which includes a brand new, bigger beer garden.

The pub will also boast a new ‘Flaming Gill’ menu with different deals each day, including £5 steak nights (Mondays & Tuesdays), ‘buy one get one free’ burgers (Thursdays) and two ‘pub classic’ meals for £8.99 (Monday to Friday).

A Greene King spokesman said: “The Old Leyland Gates is reopening after being closed since the Covid pandemic and over half a million pounds has been spent on this great community local pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Leyland Gates will reopen this summer following a £500,000 revamp after closing two years ago during the coronavirus lockdowns

“We will be looking to recruit a full team of up to 30 people following the half-a-million pound investment on the pub, including a brand new external seating area.

“We look forward to welcoming you back to the Old Leyland Gates.”

Greene King had hoped to build a giant timber pergola and huts draped with ‘festoon lighting’ for customers to enjoy their summer pints in a revamped outdoor seating area, but the plans were ditched after South Ribble Borough Council refused planning permission on Monday (April 4).

"The pergola would provide an area where customers can sit under cover to drink and eat during the spring/summer months, expanding the pubs offering and providing an enhanced customer ambience,” said the pub in its planning submissions, adding, “the proposals are considered necessary help the premises to be a successful and sustainable community facility for the long term.”

However, the Council has refused, saying a larger, busier beer garden would cause an “unacceptable level of noise and disturbance” for those living near the pub.

But the pub will still go ahead with its early summer reopening and Greene King is already recruiting bar and kitchen staff ahead of opening day.

It is currently advertising for an assistant manager, which pays a salary of up to £28,000, as well as a kitchen manager, with a salary of up to £30,000.

You can apply for the jobs here.