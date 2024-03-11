Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The finalists of the 2024 Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards have been announced.

The event, which has been organised by the Lancashire Post, aims to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate, organisations and institutions across our wonderful Red Rose County.

We have had a fantastic response to our appeal for nominations and all our finalists announced below will now be invited to a glittering awards gala at The Great Hall, Lancaster University, Bailrigg, Lancaster, LA1 4YW on Wednesday March 27.

Tickets for the awards presentation evening - which will consist of a drinks reception, three-course meal, are available to purchase for just £65 per person (Booking fee and VAT applies). Discounts are available for tables of 10.

Visit www.lancashireapprenticeshipawards.co.uk for more information ahead of the deadline on March 15.

The 2024 finalists for the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards are:

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Ben Edwards

Emily Tadman

George Lord

Tom Maddran

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Alex Gill

Caitlain Woods

Jade Angle

Lucy Wright

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Amanda Barbour

Kam Pul Yip

Elissa Bridge

Shaun Everitt

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Ben Welch

Claire Wilkinson

Ellis Wallbank

Shelley Gill

Technology & Digital Apprentice

Andrew Gaskell

Eloise Burton

Joanne Greenhalgh

Lara McCabe

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice

Jess Rackley

Lucy Wright

Sam Lloyd

Tom Boocock

SME Employer of the Year

Calico Enterprise

H&T Presspart

Panache Cruises

Tilemaster Adhesives Ltd

Large Business Employer of the Year

Baxi Heating

Electricity North West

MBDA

Pleasure Beach Resort

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Ben Welch

Brayden Hartley

Holly Bennison

Ollie Frimston

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Nial Buckley

Ridwan Mohammed

Tom Kaye

Tom Riley

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Michelle Faulkner

Shaun Everitt

Mentor of the Year Award

Allan Wareing

Emma Stanford

Paul Ashdown

Ryan Kennedy

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Blackburn College

Blackpool & The Fylde College

Myerscough College