Chilli Castle, opened its doors last Wednesday at 88 Liverpool Road, Preston, and has already won over the locals with its tantalising dishes and drinks.

The Royal Indian Restaurant in Liverpool Road, Hutton - formerly the Koh-i- Noor - has been given its new name by owner VJ Efraim, 30.

VJ, who has worked in Australia for 10 years and had previously worked as kitchen porter in the restaurant he now runs, wanted to bring a taste of India to the people of Lancashire and hopes to create a chain of restaurants.

He said: “Everyone loves an Indian. One of the most popular dishes is our pie biryani – a pie that sits on top of the curry.

"I wanted to offer the people something unique and they have been so welcoming considering we haven’t even been open a week.

"Thank you all for your support and we look forward to welcoming everyone through the doors.”

Take a look at 19 wonderful pictures including the popular pie biryani.

The restaurant is open every day from 4pm and serves up an array of dishes from mild, medium to hot to hot hot to suit all palates.

Soft drinks are also served alongside beers and cocktails such as refreshing mojitos.

