All change at Hutton Indian Restaurant - here's what's happening

A popular Indian restaurant is set for a fresh new chapter.

The Royal Indian Restaurant in Liverpool Road, Hutton - formerly the Koh-i- Noor - will soon be known as Chilli Castle.

Owner of the Royal Indian, Rana Kumar, is moving his business to a yet undisclosed location in Preston city centre, and the Hutton venue is being taken over by his friend. That is, apart from a side annexe closest to a neighbouring car wash, which will become a self-contained takeaway offering pizzas, burgers and fish and chips.

Rana said Chilli Castle is expected to open next month, and it will continue to serve Indian cuisine, prepared and served by staff with experience in the industry.

Rana, who moved from New Deli, India, to the UK in 2010, himself has 25 years experience in the food industry. When asked why he was moving to the city centre, he said: “The city centre has better footfall and I know the community well. I will be keeping the name, that’s my brand now, and I have a lot of loyal customers who travel a long way to dine at the Royal Indian.”

The new location and opening date will be announced shortly.