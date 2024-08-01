And so here we’ve put together a list of some of the city’s very oldest business still trading to this day. In fact, every one of these companies can trace their roots back to a time before 1880, meaning that they are all at least 140 years old and have plenty of tales to tell.
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...
I'd get a bag of hot potatoes every time... 35 retro pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market over the decades