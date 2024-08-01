19 of Preston's oldest businesses still in operation today, from Booths to Halewood & Sons

By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Nov 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 10:54 BST

From ironmongers to plant nurseries, there are some pretty historic business which call Preston home.

And so here we’ve put together a list of some of the city’s very oldest business still trading to this day. In fact, every one of these companies can trace their roots back to a time before 1880, meaning that they are all at least 140 years old and have plenty of tales to tell.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

EH Booth & Co. Ltd - Foodstores, founded in 1846, Booths Central Office, Longridge Rd, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 5BX

1. Preston's oldest businesses

EH Booth & Co. Ltd - Foodstores, founded in 1846, Booths Central Office, Longridge Rd, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 5BX Photo: Google Maps

Bernard Watson & Daughter - Painting and decorating, founded in 1878, 168-170 North Rd, Preston PR1 1YP

2. Preston's oldest businesses

Bernard Watson & Daughter - Painting and decorating, founded in 1878, 168-170 North Rd, Preston PR1 1YP Photo: Google Maps

Halewood & Sons - Booksellers, founded in 1867, 68 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED

3. Preston's oldest businesses

Halewood & Sons - Booksellers, founded in 1867, 68 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED Photo: Google Maps

S Carr & Son - Jewellers, founded in 1820, 2 High Street, Garstan, Preston Lancashire, PR3 1FA

4. Preston's oldest businesses

S Carr & Son - Jewellers, founded in 1820, 2 High Street, Garstan, Preston Lancashire, PR3 1FA Photo: Google Maps

