17 pictures as fire-damaged showroom demolished at Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Preston
Work has begun to demolish a showroom at a luxury car dealership in Preston which was damaged by a fire earlier this year.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 19:36 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 19:46 BST
Pictures taken on Tuesday (October 3) show work has begun to demolish a showroom at the Jaguar Landover dealership in Bluebell Way, Fulwood.
The showroom was ravaged by a fire earlier this year, with 60 firefighters battling the blaze at its height.
The dealership reopened to customers in August following a clean-up operation in the workshop areas.
Inchcape have been approached for comment about the demolition work.
Here are 17 pictures from the scene:
1 / 5