Work has begun to demolish a showroom at a luxury car dealership in Preston which was damaged by a fire earlier this year.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 19:36 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 19:46 BST

Pictures taken on Tuesday (October 3) show work has begun to demolish a showroom at the Jaguar Landover dealership in Bluebell Way, Fulwood.

The showroom was ravaged by a fire earlier this year, with 60 firefighters battling the blaze at its height.

The dealership reopened to customers in August following a clean-up operation in the workshop areas.

Inchcape have been approached for comment about the demolition work.

Here are 17 pictures from the scene:

Photo: Neil Cross

Ten fire engines, 60 firefighters and two aerial ladder platforms were in attendance at the height of the fire.

Ten fire engines, 60 firefighters and two aerial ladder platforms were in attendance at the height of the fire. Photo: Neil Cross

The fire broke out at the dealership at around 1am on Friday, April 7.

The fire broke out at the dealership at around 1am on Friday, April 7. Photo: Neil Cross

The fire service confirmed in July that an investigation into the blaze had concluded, but the cause was still unknown.

The fire service confirmed in July that an investigation into the blaze had concluded, but the cause was still unknown. Photo: Neil Cross

