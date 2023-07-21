Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at the dealership in Bluebell Way, Fulwood, at around 1am on Friday, April 7.

At its height, the blaze was fought by more then 60 firefighters with 10 fire engines, and two aerial ladder platforms.

Existing customers have been forced to travel elsewhere for work on their vehicles, but things are about to change.

The aftermath of the fire at Preston Jaguar Land Rover dealership

What does Jaguar Landrover say?

A spokesman said: “Our Preston JLR site has had a temporary showroom in place since June enabling us to maintain services for our customers, and during the same time we have conducted a clean-up operation in our workshop areas. We’re pleased to confirm from early August these will reopen to aftersales customers. All details will be available on our website.

"We’ve worked in conjunction with various experts to determine the cause of the fire and know that the fire begun in the top floor of the dealership, therefore we can be confident that the cause was not an electric vehicle. Having ruled out multiple alternate possibilities, the investigation has concluded the likely cause was an electrical fault.

“We continue to support our colleagues during this time, and very much look forward to welcoming customers back from August onwards.”

The Jaguar Land Rover car dealership was engulfed in flames in April when crews arrived (Credit: Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service)

Inchcape has declined to talk about the cost implications.

What have Lancashire Fire and Rescue said?

A LFRS spokesman said: “The fire is believed to have been accidental, however we were unable to determine a cause due to the damage sustained and, as such, we are no longer investigating.”