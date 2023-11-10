Women's health and wellbeing event is a first

A women's fitness and development centre in Preston has collaborated with menopause specialist and women's lead on behalf of the Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB to bring a unique event to the women of Preston and surrounding areas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event is set to see professionals from medical, holistic and support services get together to provide information and practical demonstrations to attendees.

The event organiser, Lyn Clement, founder of TRibeFitness said of the planned event: "There have been many local events focusing on menopause, general women’s health recently. I wanted to cover all aspects of women’s health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So I used contacts and networked to out this free event. I am passionate about women’s health and want everyone that passes the doors of this event to learn one new element about how to be more healthy and have at least one question answered that they maybe have been afraid to ask.

Women's health and wellbeing event: November 25, Preston Technology Park. Image: Lyn Clement

We literally have almost everything covered from start of life to end of life at the event.

The full list is below and we are still adding more:

Manchester Fertility

Menopause GPs

Reiki Healer

Womens Wild Swimming

Preston Women's Walk and Talk

TRibeFitness Womens Fitness and Development Centre Preston

Life Coaches

The Harri Bus

Lancashire Women

Menopause Dietician

Nutritionalist on Gut Health

Breast Awareness from Lancashire Teaching Hospital

The Sahara Centre

Forbes Family Law

Preston Domestic Violence Service

Core Speech Speech and Language Therapy

Massage Therapists x 3

Krav Maga Self Protection

Slimming World

Acupuncturist

Aesthetics

Womens Talking Circle and Female Empowerment

CBT and NLP Therapy

Temple Spa

Meno Tribe Suppliments

Womens Hair Loss Specialist

Utility Warehouse

Hugs

Trust House Lancashire

Employment Law and Women

End if Life Planner

As TRibeFitness Preston we are proud to be the powerhouse behind this event. We truly care about women’s health, vitality and wellbeing as such we were desperate to bring all these professionals together, charging them nothing and charging visitors nothing.

Lyn Clement said health and wellbeing shouldn't be a luxury, it should be open to as many people as possible not just those who can afford to pay for the privilege.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Put this date in your diary ladies and gentlemen, it looks like it will be an extremely interesting and informative day.