Women's health and wellbeing event is a first
The event is set to see professionals from medical, holistic and support services get together to provide information and practical demonstrations to attendees.
The event organiser, Lyn Clement, founder of TRibeFitness said of the planned event: "There have been many local events focusing on menopause, general women’s health recently. I wanted to cover all aspects of women’s health and wellbeing.
So I used contacts and networked to out this free event. I am passionate about women’s health and want everyone that passes the doors of this event to learn one new element about how to be more healthy and have at least one question answered that they maybe have been afraid to ask.
We literally have almost everything covered from start of life to end of life at the event.
The full list is below and we are still adding more:
Manchester Fertility
Menopause GPs
Reiki Healer
Womens Wild Swimming
Preston Women's Walk and Talk
TRibeFitness Womens Fitness and Development Centre Preston
Life Coaches
The Harri Bus
Lancashire Women
Menopause Dietician
Nutritionalist on Gut Health
Breast Awareness from Lancashire Teaching Hospital
The Sahara Centre
Forbes Family Law
Preston Domestic Violence Service
Core Speech Speech and Language Therapy
Massage Therapists x 3
Krav Maga Self Protection
Slimming World
Acupuncturist
Aesthetics
Womens Talking Circle and Female Empowerment
CBT and NLP Therapy
Temple Spa
Meno Tribe Suppliments
Womens Hair Loss Specialist
Utility Warehouse
Hugs
Trust House Lancashire
Employment Law and Women
End if Life Planner
As TRibeFitness Preston we are proud to be the powerhouse behind this event. We truly care about women’s health, vitality and wellbeing as such we were desperate to bring all these professionals together, charging them nothing and charging visitors nothing.
Lyn Clement said health and wellbeing shouldn't be a luxury, it should be open to as many people as possible not just those who can afford to pay for the privilege.
Put this date in your diary ladies and gentlemen, it looks like it will be an extremely interesting and informative day.
The event takes place on November 25 from 10.30am-3.30pm, Preston Technology Park, PR1 8UQ