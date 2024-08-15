Winckley Square Festival Line-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Weather forecast for the weekend keeps getting better so come and enjoy the FREE Winckley Square Festival We have a great music and action line up in the valley of the Square.

Just relax on the grassy slopes and enjoy the sounds and sights. Spread around the rest of the Square are Food stalls, Licensed Pop-up Bar, Giant Games, Circus Skills, Face Painting, Birds of Prey, Seed Planting, Hula Hoops and a chance for all the community to come together and just have some fun.