Wild Shore Delamere Makes Waves This Summer with Ladies Nights, Wakeboarding Jams and Family-Friendly Watersports

Wild Shore Delamere is diving headfirst into summer with a packed season of inclusive, adrenaline-fuelled outdoor adventures. New for this season, the site will be open seven days a week, giving locals and visitors alike daily access to its stunning lake-based activities, all set in the heart of Delamere Forest.

The season kicks off with the return of the ever-popular Ladies Nights throughout August – an empowering, after-hours event designed to bring women together for an evening of activity and connection. With Open Water Swimming, Stand-Up Paddleboarding, and Wakeboarding available throughout the evening, it’s a relaxed and supportive way to try something new or refine skills.

New for 2025, Wild Shore Delamere will launch ‘Shred at the Shore’, a community wakeboarding jam night inspired by the success of Wild Shore Dundee’s ‘Dusk at the Dock’. This casual, music-driven session is all about having fun on the water, improving your riding, and enjoying the buzz of the boarder community.

The site’s biggest day of the year will come on 31 August, when Wild Shore Delamere hosts its Annual Wakeboard Competition - a showcase of style, skill, and sportsmanship across multiple categories. Whether you're taking part or cheering from the sidelines, it's one of the most exciting events in the UK’s wake calendar.

Embark upon a day of adventure at Wild Shore Delamere

“Delamere is such a special place to experience outdoor adventure, and this summer we’ve got a brilliant mix of events and activities lined up,” said Craig Gunn, Site Manager at Wild Shore Delamere. “Our Ladies Nights and Shred sessions are all about accessibility and community, while the Wakeboard Comp brings a high-energy thrill.”

James Barbour, Director of Wild Shore, added: “Wild Shore Delamere has become a vibrant hub for creativity, passion, community and skill. It’s amazing to see the energy here and the enthusiasm of the riders and local team.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming both new faces and familiar friends to Wild Shore Delamere this summer.”

For more information on activities, bookings, and events, visit www.wildshoredelamere.co.uk and follow wildshoredelamere on Instagram.