Valentines Night At The New Continental!
Get down to The New Continental to see the awesome British Indie Tribute Band - THE CASSETTES.
The Cassetes will be playing absolute bangers from the 90s Britpop Era from bands like; Oasis, Blur, Stone Roses, The Smiths, Shed Seven and many more. They'll even sneak into the current century, covering the likes of Arctic Monkeys and the Courteeners.
A heavy hitting, energetic band promise a night not to be missed!
Friday 14th Feb 2025! Doors at 8pm, standing show.
Advance tickets £10
Tickets here! https://www.skiddle.com/.../The-Cassettes.../40429520/