Valentines Night At The New Continental!

By Jadie Swales Barnes
Contributor
Published 14th Feb 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 12:36 BST

Get down to The New Continental to see the awesome British Indie Tribute Band - THE CASSETTES.

The Cassetes will be playing absolute bangers from the 90s Britpop Era from bands like; Oasis, Blur, Stone Roses, The Smiths, Shed Seven and many more. They'll even sneak into the current century, covering the likes of Arctic Monkeys and the Courteeners.

A heavy hitting, energetic band promise a night not to be missed!

Friday 14th Feb 2025! Doors at 8pm, standing show.

Advance tickets £10

Tickets here! https://www.skiddle.com/.../The-Cassettes.../40429520/

