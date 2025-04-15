Unique event returns to Hoghton in May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our next Animal Charity Fair will be held at Hoghton Village Hall on Saturday, May 10. This is now an established, twice yearly event which is unique in raising funds for lots of small, local animal rescues.

The event is open to the public from 10.30 am to 3pm. You can browse around 20 stalls selling a variety of new and second hand goods to raise funds for small, local, animal charities. Your attendance and purchases will help small, local, rescues catering for cats, dogs, rabbits, hedgehogs, guinea pigs, donkeys etc.

Try your luck on a number of tombolas or our amazing raffle, enjoy light refreshments, hot and cold drinks and our famed homemade cake!

Come and meet Spud the Cat With a Tash, star of Facebook and Instagram, and also TV adverts for Vax and Aviva plus cameo appearances in "The Responder" and "This City Is Ours" on BBC. You can also meet his friend Chilli, as well as guinea pigs! St Thomas's Dog Obedience Training Club will also be holding displays and will be available to offer advice etc

This is a fun family day with free parking, for just 50p admission, accompanied children under 16 free.