Unique event returns to Hoghton in May
The event is open to the public from 10.30 am to 3pm. You can browse around 20 stalls selling a variety of new and second hand goods to raise funds for small, local, animal charities. Your attendance and purchases will help small, local, rescues catering for cats, dogs, rabbits, hedgehogs, guinea pigs, donkeys etc.
Try your luck on a number of tombolas or our amazing raffle, enjoy light refreshments, hot and cold drinks and our famed homemade cake!
Come and meet Spud the Cat With a Tash, star of Facebook and Instagram, and also TV adverts for Vax and Aviva plus cameo appearances in "The Responder" and "This City Is Ours" on BBC. You can also meet his friend Chilli, as well as guinea pigs! St Thomas's Dog Obedience Training Club will also be holding displays and will be available to offer advice etc
This is a fun family day with free parking, for just 50p admission, accompanied children under 16 free.