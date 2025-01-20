There’s plenty for fans of South Asian film to enjoy at Vue Blackburn this month
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As the appetite for South Asian content continues to grow across the UK, Vue Blackburn is proud to be showcasing films from across the region throughout the year.
This month alone, Vue is screening four titles, kickstarting with the Hindi film Azaad. Set in 1920s India, it follows a young stable boy who discovers a kindred spirit in a horse named Azaad. As their lives intertwine against the backdrop of rebellion and tyranny, the boy's quest to ride the majestic horse Azaad turns into a journey of courage, awakening him to his own power amidst the country's fight for freedom.
Other Hindi films screening at Vue in the coming weeks include Sky Force, a gripping story inspired by extraordinary true events surrounding one of the deadliest air strikes between India and Pakistan, and Deva (from January 31) which follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.
Malayalam movie Praavinkoodu Shappu will be arriving at Vue next week (January 24). Set after hours at a toddy shop, it follows 11 people who have stayed inside, playing cards and drinking all night. When the owner of the shop is found hanging dead in the middle of the shop, SI Santhosh finds himself caught up in a web of mysterious and strange suspects.
Bobby Hussain, General Manager at Vue Blackburn, said: “The appetite for South Asian films continues to soar and Vue is proud to champion this brilliant content. Dedicated film festivals and cultural events celebrating South Asia’s vibrant storytelling, coupled with increasing global recognition and growing audience demand, have helped shine a spotlight on this incredible industry. We’re proud to call ourselves home to so many brilliant South Asian titles this year.”
To find out more, visit the website.