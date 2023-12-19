News you can trust since 1886
Sell out performance of ‘Peter Pan’ rounds off 50th anniversary year for Burnley Youth Theatre

A sell out run of 12 performances of ‘Peter Pan’ has rounded off the 50th anniversary year of Burnley Youth Theatre.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 19th Dec 2023, 12:19 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 12:32 GMT
The cast of 31 talented young performers took to the stage for the theatre’s annual winter production which saw over 1,800 children and families, who travelled from far and wide, enjoy the show. This was the fifth time ‘Peter Pan’ was performed in the theatre’s history and the cast included Will Humphries in the title role, Connor Harrision as Captain Hook and Ruby Hartley as Tinkerbell.

The youth theatre team worked around the clock to create an enchanting production packed full of fantastic costumes, a breathtaking set including fantastic lighting design and special surprises which got all the audiences into the festive spirit.

A production of 'Peter Pan' rounded off the 50th anniversary year of Burnley Youth TheatreA production of 'Peter Pan' rounded off the 50th anniversary year of Burnley Youth Theatre
Director Matthew Baker said: “I feel very honoured to be directing this show. A huge thank you to the young people and their families who have graced us with their most precious commodity, their time, to create something magical together.”