The crowds were entertained with hits from S Club 7's Jo O'Meara, Blue's Lee Ryan as well winner of ‘Little Mix - The Search’ Since September.

Also performing was the former lead singer of renowned American soul group ‘The Stylistics’ - Eban Brown, as well as 'The American Four Tops’ Motown Show.

These were the scenes as Preston marked the official start of the festive season.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Jo O'Meara performing at the Preston Christmas Lights Switch On Photo Sales

2. Preston Christmas Lights Switch On Photo Sales

3. Lee Ryan at Saturday's Preston Christmas Lights Switch On Photo Sales

4. Cook and Gem on stage at Saturday's Preston Christmas Lights Switch On Photo Sales