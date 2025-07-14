Talk: Events in Preston that changed England, Britain & the World
This talk is one of the events at the MET 2025
This is a new talk which is best described as ‘How what happened in Preston changed England, Britain and the World’.
He ranges across conflicts, inventions, politics, social change and even PNE.
Steve’s style is to deliver fascinating local history with a strong thread of humour. He will begin with Preston 500,000,000 years ago- in a time before even the bus lane was opened.
The talk will last approximately an hour followed by questions and discussion. The Talk is FREE. You do not need a ticket - you can just turn up. More information https://www.trybooking.com/uk/FCBQ