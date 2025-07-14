Talk: Events in Preston that changed England, Britain & the World

By Patricia Harrison
Contributor
Published 14th Jul 2025, 18:57 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST
The speaker Steve Harrison, Friend of Winckley Square is well known from his guided walks, articles for FoWS and PHS and talks.

This talk is one of the events at the MET 2025

This is a new talk which is best described as ‘How what happened in Preston changed England, Britain and the World’.

He ranges across conflicts, inventions, politics, social change and even PNE.

The MET (Mobile Event Tent) St Bernard’s , Larches & Savick Community Hub, Ashton , Preston, PR2 1Nplaceholder image
The MET (Mobile Event Tent) St Bernard’s , Larches & Savick Community Hub, Ashton , Preston, PR2 1N

Steve’s style is to deliver fascinating local history with a strong thread of humour. He will begin with Preston 500,000,000 years ago- in a time before even the bus lane was opened.

The talk will last approximately an hour followed by questions and discussion. The Talk is FREE. You do not need a ticket - you can just turn up. More information https://www.trybooking.com/uk/FCBQ

