Stand Up Comedy In Preston This Week!

By Jadie Swales Barnes
Contributor
Published 17th Sep 2024, 12:40 GMT
Come and join us for comedy laughs at The Ferret!

Kicking of this weeks events, on Tuesday 17th September, get ready for some more laughs at this months #MakeTheFerretMadAgain comedy night? MTFMA happens every third Tuesday of the month at The Ferret, Preston!

These hilarious nights are FREE ENTRY and the laughs will kick off from 7:30pm (doors at 7pm).

MTFMA happens every third Tuesday of the month, and here’s your lineup for the 17th’s giggles:

Fil Milton MCJacky BoyAnnabelle DeveyDenzil EdeKie CarsonAmit MistryPercy SavageBazza

Come and enjoy some Ferret funnies, and Make The Ferret Mad Again!

