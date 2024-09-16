Singing in the rain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Is the weather getting you down?

It is well documented that singing contributes to mental and physical wellbeing. It would seem that it improves mood, reduces stress and boosts levels of immune proteins. As somene who loves singing in a choir on a weekly basis I would agree that this is the case as well as providing an opportunity for social interaction and fun.

There is an opportunity for people to test the theory and see if it could work for them.

Freckleton Village Singers are holding a taster workshop on Saturday 21st September 2pm-4pm at Freckleton Methodist Church Hall, Kirkham Rd, Freckleton, PR4 1HS.

Freckleton Village Singers Summer Concert Performance

People are welcome to go along and join them and give singing a go. The choir meet every week on a Thursday night and are looking to expand their numbers. They sing a whole range of music from songs from musicals, classics, pop and of course carols at Christmas.

What ever the weather join them for tea and biscuits and a free afternoons entertainmant. There are no auditions, you dont need to read music, as long as you love to sing thats fine.

Check out the website www.freckletonvillagesingers.co.uk

For further information contact Elaina 07860 486732 or Audrey 07762 221180