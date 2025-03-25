Sing your heart out – It’s good for the soul

A brand-new singing group for children is launching this spring, offering a fun and welcoming space for young voices to come together in song. Choir Church, open to children in Year 2 and above from all schools local to the Garstang area, will meet every Wednesday from 5pm to 6pm, starting April 23 at St Thomas' Garstang.

Led by Lindsey Fillingham, a professional musician currently finishing off a PhD in Musical Improvisation, alongside Revd. Michael Hutchinson, Choir Church will help children develop their singing skills, confidence, and teamwork, all while exploring faith through music. There are no auditions or fees—just a warm invitation to join in and enjoy the power of singing together.

Revd. Michael shared his excitement for the launch, saying: “I want to give our local children the best opportunities, and Choir Church is a fantastic way for them to experience the joy of choral singing. It’s a fun and engaging way to develop musical skills while discovering the rich traditions of the Christian faith. Being able to offer this to our community is truly a wonderful opportunity!"

Parents interested in signing up their children can contact Michael for more information via [email protected]

🎶 Come and be part of something special—join Choir Church this April! 🎶