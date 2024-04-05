Preston born author in the running for a prestigious international book award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bernice Leahy, who writes under the pen name KD Sherrinford was born and raised in Preston and moved to The Fylde Coast 30 years ago with her husband, John, and their two children.

KD's Multi-Award-Winning debut novel, titled Song for Someone is the first book of the highly acclaimed Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Romantic Mysteries. The trilogy was recently Shortlisted for The Ciba's Series Book Award for Genre Fiction.

Meanwhile, Song for Someone has moved to the finals of the prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards for Romantic Fiction- The Chatelaine. The winners are to be announced at the awards ceremony in Bellingham next month.

Song for Someone KD Sherrinford

The novel has received critical acclaim and Editorial reviews from Readers Favourite, Book Viral, Literary Titan, and The Historical Fiction Company, which described KD's debut novel as: "An evocative masterpiece that masterfully intertwines mystery, romance, and historical nuances into a tale that stands out in contemporary literature. Sherrinford captures the reader's attention from the first line, setting the stage for the emotional and suspenseful journey ahead. Essentially, Song for Someone is not just a book but an experience.

To purchase Song For Someone visit: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Someone-Sherlock-Holmes-Irene-Mysteries/dp/1487436882.