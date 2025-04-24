Playground Proms to bring live classical music to Lancashire playgrounds

Lancashire schoolchildren are in for a treat next week as the nationally acclaimed Playground Proms tour arrives in the region, bringing classical music to school playgrounds across the county.

Delivered by the comedy string quartet Graffiti Classics, Playground Proms is a lively, interactive classical music experience designed for primary schools. The initiative, which began in 2021 as a creative response to Covid-19 restrictions, has grown rapidly—reaching nearly 50,000 children so far and aiming for over 73,000 in 2025.

Thanks to support from Arts Council England, the 2025 tour spans 32 weeks and 15 stops across nine UK regions, including two visits to Lancashire. Performances in the county will take place from April 29 to May 2 at ten schools, including The Cathedral Catholic Primary in Lancaster, Winmarleigh CE Primary near Garstang, and Woodland Community Primary in Skelmersdale.

Graffiti Classics’ trademark blend of virtuosic musicianship and comedy is at the heart of each Playground Prom. Pupils explore rhythm, musical terms, conducting and composition while enjoying renditions of iconic classical pieces. There’s even a chance for children to perform their own verse of the Playground Proms anthem.

Playground Proms

The workshops are supported by online resources and teacher training sessions, introducing the Dalcroze Eurythmics method—an approach that uses movement to teach musical understanding.

Playground Proms co-founder Cathal Ó Dúill said, “We’re thrilled to be back, bigger and better than ever. It’s a privilege to spread the joy of classical music to children across the UK.”

Founded in Covent Garden in 1997, Graffiti Classics have toured globally, combining education with entertainment to make classical music engaging and fun.

Lancashire Music Hub is supporting the local dates. Full details can be found at www.playgroundproms.net.

