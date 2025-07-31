PhotoPool 25: Blackpool’s photography festival returns with powerful stories and fresh perspectives
The festival officially opens on Friday, 1st August, 6–9pm at HIVE Blackpool, with a special reception and the unveiling of “The Photojournalists”- a striking joint exhibition by Paul Berriff OBE and Albert Cooper, whose images capture raw moments from decades of global and local history. It’s a powerful start to a fortnight of creativity, conversation, and community.
“PhotoPool is about storytelling through images, whether by seasoned professionals or teenage newcomers. It’s about Blackpool seeing itself, showing itself, and celebrating what photography can do,” says festival organiser, Dawn Mander.
Festival Highlights Include:
HIVE Gallery & HIVE Walls
Daily, 10:30–15:30
The Photojournalists – Paul Berriff OBE and Albert Cooper’s joint exhibition captures everything from conflict zones to local street life in Blackpool, offering a masterclass in visual reportage.
The Backlot Cinema
One night only – Saturday 2nd August, 17:30–21:00
An evening dedicated to Martin Parr, including work by the Revoe Young Photographers—a bold and joyful showcase of fresh local talent.
ShowTown Blackpool
Daily, 10:00–16:00
The Barry Lewis Collection – Iconic, intimate, and often hilarious, Lewis’s photographs chronicle the unique spirit of seaside Britain.
Abingdon Street Market
Daily, 10:00–21:00
Two exhibitions side-by-side:
The Bernie Blackburn Collection - nostalgic and deeply human portraits of everyday Blackpool.
That Alternative Studio Collection - diverse, daring, and proudly local work by photographers including Kim Scott, Ant, LaurynEliza, and Simon Aurthur.
A Festival for Everyone
More than just exhibitions, PhotoPool 25 invites the public to get involved through walks, talks, and hands-on workshops, from exploring Blackpool’s visual heritage to experimenting with analogue and digital techniques. Whether you’re a photographer, a curious visitor, or someone who’s never picked up a camera, there’s space for you here.
PhotoPool 25 is proudly free to attend, inclusive by design, and rooted in a belief that Blackpool can, and should, be a national centre for visual culture.
For more details, updates, and the full schedule, visit: www.instagram.com/hiveartsbpl