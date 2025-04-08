Nine Below Zero announce acoustic duo

By Glenn Sargeant
Contributor
Published 8th Apr 2025, 16:24 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 17:04 BST
Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero will embark on an intimate acoustic duo tour across the UK to promote the release of ‘DENMARK – The Definitive Nine Below Zero Acoustic Collection’ on Limited Edition Coloured 2LP gatefold Vinyl album.

The Acoustic Duo Tour begins on Tuesday 15th April 2025 as special guests to iconic Irish vocalist Mary Coughlan at Union Chapel in London.

They will then perform an intimate headline show on Wednesday 4th June 2025 at Barnoldswick Music And Arts Centre, Barnoldswick.

Speaking about the 2025 Acoustic Duo dates, Dennis Greaves enthused “These intimate DENMARK shows really highlight the virtuosity of Mark and proves why he is considered one

Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero Barnoldswick Official Poster

of the best Harmonica players in the world. We also get to show where and why we formed a blues band in the middle of the Punk scene back in the 70’s and we get to make a trip together with the audience, through the history of black culture and the legacy of Blues Music and the influence it’s had on world music. "

Tickets are onsale and available now direct from the venues:

The 2025 Acoustic Duo UK Tour will visit the following location:

Wednesday 4th June 2025 – Nine Below Zero (Dennis Greaves & Mark Feltham Acoustic Duo) Headline Date

Venue Address: Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, 18 - 22 Rainhall Road, Barnoldswick, BB18 5AF

Ticket Link:https://www.barnoldswickmusicandartscentre.com/nine-below-zero-acoustic

