New Preston salon celebrates official launch

Broughton, Preston – The Terrace Hair and Beauty is excited to announce the official launch of its new salon at 490 Garstang Road, Preston PR3 5JB. While we have been warmly welcoming clients since our soft opening on July 1st, we are thrilled to invite the community to join us for our grand opening celebration on 18th August.

A Warm Welcome to All

Founded by Lauren Peters, The Terrace Hair and Beauty aims to be a luxurious and inviting space for all your beauty needs. Our range of services includes expert hairdressing and styling, advanced laser hair removal, rejuvenating facials, soothing massages, and meticulous nail care. We are particularly excited to offer Lumiskn facials, a cutting-edge treatment designed to elevate your skincare routine.

Lauren Peters brings 17 years of beauty industry experience to her new venture. Having previously worked at Ribby Hall Spa and run The Avenue salon in Blackpool, Lauren is thrilled to be a part of the Broughton community. “After moving to Broughton seven years ago, we felt an immediate connection with this friendly and vibrant community. We knew it was the perfect place for our new salon. Although we opened our doors in July, we are eagerly anticipating our official launch event to celebrate with everyone,” says Peters.

The Terrace Hair and Beauty Salon

Official Launch Event

To mark our official launch, we are hosting a special event on 18th August from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Join us for an afternoon of fizz, goodie bags, and a chance to explore our salon and services. It’s a wonderful opportunity to meet our team, tour the salon, and enjoy some refreshments. We invite everyone to drop by during these hours, and if you plan to attend, please let us know in advance so we can ensure we accommodate everyone comfortably.

A Community-Focused Vision

At The Terrace Hair and Beauty, our goal is to be more than just a salon. We aim to be a supportive and integral part of the Broughton community. Our mission is to offer top-quality beauty services while building meaningful relationships with our clients and contributing positively to the local area. We look forward to hosting more community events and collaborating with local businesses to strengthen our connections.

The Terrace Hair and Beauty - Salon Reception

An Invitation to Experience Our Services

We invite you to visit The Terrace Hair and Beauty and experience our exceptional services. Whether you're seeking a new haircut, a relaxing massage, or a revitalising facial, our dedicated team is here to provide professional and personalized care tailored to your needs.

For more information, to book an appointment, or to explore our full range of services, please visit our website or follow us on Instagram @theterracehairandbeauty.

Contact Information:

Lauren PetersOwner, The Terrace Hair and BeautyPhone: 07827 275 685

Graeme EdmentMarketing Contact, Nexus Data SystemsPhone: 07803 715 184Email: [email protected]