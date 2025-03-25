Nationwide Initiative to Tackle Hunger and Social Isolation

By James Boodram
Contributor
Published 25th Mar 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 12:56 BST
On Saturday 29 March, The Universal Church of The Kingdom of God will host Cook Out to Reach Out!, a community event where local restaurants and businesses will provide free meals and essential food bank items to those in need.

Taking place at UCKG HelpCentre, 44 Oxford St, Manchester M1 5EJ, the event aims to feed thousands of people between 11am – 1pm as part of a nationwide initiative spanning up to 30 locations, from London to Newcastle.

A recent study by UCKG, Faith and the Future: Faith-Based Organisations in Modern Britain, found that 34% of UK adults believe homelessness is the top issue faith organisations should address.

In response, this initiative – now in its second year – partners with local restaurants to bolster support for food banks and soup kitchens, reinforcing UCKG’s commitment to tackling hunger and social isolation.

Join Us or Get Involved

Location: UCKG HelpCentre, 44 Oxford St, Manchester M1 5EJ

Date: Saturday 29 March

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

UCKG currently supports over 1,500 people each week through its Soup Kitchens. Those in need are encouraged to attend, and willing donors can get involved by contacting:

UCKG Helpline: 020 7686 6000

Online: www.uckg.org/outreach

