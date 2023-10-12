MP praises ‘Golden Cinema’ event for preventing isolation in over 65s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans has praised the launch of a new local cinema event for enabling the prevention of loneliness and social isolation among over 65s.

Homecare provider Right at Home East Lancashire will be hosting the Golden Cinema event in Waddington once a month, screening popular films and providing refreshments, free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attending the launch evening for the event on September 21, MP Nigel Evans hailed the service for engaging with the community and providing a space for older people to interact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Evans with Right at Home owner Julie Foote (second right) and Ribble Valley councillors

He said: “Thank you to Right at Home for your outstanding contribution to the senior community in the Ribble Valley. You have created a safe space for older people to come together, be entertained and feel a sense of belonging.

“This type of social activity is especially important for those living with dementia and other disabilities, who often experience social isolation, which leads to loneliness.”

Local councillor Sophie Cowman, who was also in attendance, added: “What an amazing initiative. I’m so glad you are bringing this to Waddington.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch at Waddington Social Club on Clitheroe Road builds on the success of the first Golden Cinema event held in Whalley earlier this year.

Julie Foote, owner of Right at Home East Lancashire, said: “We’re well aware, from our work in looking after people in their own homes, that health, well-being, and community engagement are linked. There’s nothing worse than feeling lonely and isolated, so we wanted to set up an event that included something enjoyable, with the chance to make new friends.

“This is not just for our Clients, but for all people aged 65 and over, and we fund it ourselves, so it’s completely free of charge. We also cater for all disabilities, with staff on hand to offer any support needed.”

She added: “Our CareGivers, who also attend the event, are trained in dementia care, learning disabilities and autism, and health and safety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Golden Cinema event in Waddington was held on Monday afternoon with 15 people arriving for the screening of ‘Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’.

Praising the event, a Right at Home Client said: “Right at Home have cared for me for the last five years. They are a wonderful, caring company and I couldn’t be in better hands. This cinema idea is typical of them trying to make my life better.”