L&Q Expands New Homes Offering in Lancashire

L&Q has completed a rebrand of two Lancashire developments, D’Urton Grange in Broughton, Preston and Saxon Fields in Chorley. Homes are now available to buy through the leading residential developer and housing association. Both developments were previously marketed by Laurus Homes, which is now part of L&Q.

Claire Brenlund, Sales & Marketing Director at L&Q, comments: “We’re delighted that Saxon Fields and D’Urton Grange are now part of the L&Q brand. Interest in our developments across the Northwest remains high, reflecting the strong demand for quality homes. At L&Q, we are committed to investing in both properties and communities, recognising how important it is to find a place you truly love. It’s been fantastic to see vibrant new neighbourhoods emerging across these developments.”

“We are delighted to continue working with existing customers and welcome new prospective buyers. The personal customer service approach at Saxon Fields and D’Urton Grange is at the heart of the developments and I look forward to seeing these neighbourhoods continue to grow.”

L&Q is offering a selection of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses at D’Urton Grange in Broughton, available through Outright Sale and Shared Ownership. The development comprises 250 new homes and is set on the fringes of sought-after suburb Broughton, in Preston. Thoughtfully designed with buyers in mind, the modern homes boast spacious open plan living areas, built in kitchens, off-street parking and private gardens.

Ideally placed for commuters, D'Urton Grange is well connected to all major routes nearby. The M55 motorway, a few minutes' drive away, provides access to Blackpool, while the M6 connects Lancaster and Manchester. Locally, the A6 connects Fulwood to the rest of Preston and further afield to Lancashire. Fulwood is served by regular bus services to the city, and Preston Railway Station provides links to London, Glasgow, Liverpool and Manchester. And with less than an hour’s drive to both Manchester Airport as well as Liverpool John Lennon Airport, journeys further afield are made easy.

Close by is Saxon Fields, located on the outskirts of the Lancashire countryside, bordering the desirable village of Euxton in Chorley. The development is formed of a modern collection of 122 two, three and four-bedroom homes available through Outright Sale.

For family days out, Saxon Fields is a 6-minute drive from Astley Hall and park, a history country house which also serves as a museum and art gallery. Just three miles away, Yarrow Valley Country Park is a firm favourite amongst locals, with guided walks unrivalled views over Birkacre Big Lodge Lake. With a range of action-packed play areas for children of all ages and an on-site café, there’s plenty for the whole family.

Well located to access all major commuter networks to Manchester, Preston and Bolton, the M61 is within two minutes of Saxon Fields and provides links north and south to Preston, Bolton, Wigan and Blackburn, and junction 28 of the M6 to travel further afield to Manchester. Euxton Balshaw Lane station is a short drive from Saxon Fields and provides a direct service to Liverpool, while Manchester is just a 40-minute bus ride away, and Preston can be reached in 15 minutes from Buckshaw Village or Chorley stations.

Current Shared Ownership pricing at D’Urton Grange starts from £51,250 for a 25% share of a two-bedroom house (FMV: £205,000). Outright Sale pricing starts from £249,000 for a three-bedroom house.

Current Outright Sale pricing at Saxon Fields starts from £293,000 for a three-bedroom house.

Visit https://lqhomes.com/ for more information.