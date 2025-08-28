Lancaster sister of murdered British journalist speaks at closing of updated Amazon exhibition

The For Dom, Bruno and the Amazon exhibition returned to Halton Mill in July 2025 after 3 years, updated and with new information. On Monday 1 September at 6.30 in the closing week of the exhibition, Sian Phillips, Dom Phillips' sister and local musician, will join us to speak about Dom's life and his legacy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Dom, Bruno and the Amazon is a powerful exhibition honouring the lives and work of journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who were murdered in the Amazon in June 2022 while Dom was researching a book. That book, “How to Save the Amazon: a journalist’s deadly quest for answers” was launched in June to full houses in Lancaster, London and the Hay Book Festival – as well as in the USA and in Brazil.

The exhibition was first produced in 2022 and has now been updated, with funding from the NUJ, to reflect changes in the Brazilian government as well as the publication of Dom’s book and the founding of the Dom Phillips Institute to honour his legacy by amplifying the voices of Indigenous defenders. The exhibition exposes the dangers that the rainforest and its inhabitants are facing from deforestation and from illegal mining and fishing. It also showcases some hopeful solutions and reminds us that there are many actions that we ourselves in the global North can take to help to protect the Amazon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition is available for loan to schools, educational institutions, festivals and community venues, free of charge (you just need to cover transport costs). You can see a low res version of the exhibition with links to all the references and footnotes on the project page www.haltonmill.org.uk/dombruno

One of the photos in the exhibition: Bruno Pereira and Indigenous companions during an expedition in the Javari Valley, 2018

The exhibition will be open until the end of the day on Wednesday 3rd September - individuals and groups are welcome to visit the exhibition any time, 9 a.m to 8 p.m.

Exhibition producer and Halton resident Fiona Frank said "I hope many people will take the opportunity to see this powerful, moving exhibition and learn about Dom and Bruno's story."