Kicking up a storm with the magnificent seven

A magnificent seven dance teams will be descending on Barnoldswick on Saturday for Malkin Morris’s spectacular day of dance.

The dancers will be kicking up a storm in and around the town centre from 10.30am and hope to finish the day with a live music session in the beer garden of the Cross Keys hotel.

Roughlee-based North West Morris side Malkin and their band the Roughlee Ruffians will be joined by teams from around the north for their dance fest which returns to Barnoldswick after a three-year hiatus.

Among the guest teams are Shipley-based Fiddle ‘n’ Feet Appalachian dancers, the colourful 400 Roses, supported by their band t’Thorns, who fuse tribal belly and British folk and Morris dance, Belfagan, from Cockermouth, Preston team Amounderness Ladies Morris, heritage dance group Regency Rejigged and Littleborough clog dancers Oakendale. Catch the dancing in the town Square, outside Holy Trinity church and by Owd Gormless fountain.

Co-organiser Sue Allonby said: “We are delighted to be returning to Barnoldswick. We had a fabulous day when we held a day of dance there a few years ago. We hope this event will be as successful as the last. Barnoldswick is a great place to dance and the town and residents are so welcoming. We’re all really looking forward to it.”

Malkin Morris include step-clogging in their repertoire and practice at Roughlee Village Centre most Mondays. This is often followed by a music session at The Pendle Inn in Barley.