Jonathan Foyle to open the Bolton Arts Society season

By Ray Jefferson
Contributor
Published 20th Sep 2024, 15:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Jonathan Foyle is perhaps best known for his TV series “Climbing Great Buildings” when he scaled dizzying heights by rope to reveal the structure of some of Britain’s finest buildings, including St Paul’s Cathedral and Liverpool’s Royal Liver Building.

Now Jonathan has agreed to come to Bolton to give an illustrated talk about his climbing adventures and to reveal some of the intimate architectural details he was able to explore hanging 200 or more feet above ground.

This will be the first of nine lectures to be given at the Bolton Arts Society this coming year, including a lecture on studio glass by Mark Hill of the BBC Antiques Roadshow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jonathan’s talk will take place at the Victoria Hall, Knowsley Street, Bolton town centre on Tuesday morning, 1st October 2024. Visitors are very welcome, but to ensure a place, please ring Jeff Layer on 07746 606628. The admission is £15, refundable to anyone subsequently joining the Bolton Arts Society.

Related topics:BritainLiverpoolBolton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.