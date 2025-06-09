Homeowners invited to part exchange event in Darwen

A summer move to a new home in Darwen could be just weeks away – even for those with a house to sell.

Elan Homes is offering to speed up selling and buying with the aid of part exchange. The homebuilder is hosting a part exchange event at its Tower Gardens development on Milking Lane this weekend (June 14/15).

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “The majority of our homeowners at Tower Gardens have been people from the surrounding Blackburn and Darwen area. Many of them were existing homeowners and some hadn’t put the property they wanted to move from on the market when they first contacted us. We have two options to help homeowners sell up and move on.

“The speediest solution for those moving up the housing ladder is part exchange. In simple terms, subject to terms and conditions, we act as a guaranteed cash buyer for the customer’s property so they can buy a new home from us. There’re no chain delays to hold them back or last-minute haggles over price. With a small number of homes build complete, buyers could move as soon as the legalities are complete – which could be in a matter of weeks. Alternatively, EasyMove has no link to the properties being sold or bought and is ideal for downsizers. We’ll instruct a respected agent to sell the customer’s home, monitor their progress and even pay their fees.”

An example of the four-bedroom Brandon from Elan Homes. A similar home is available at Tower Gardens, Darwen, where a part exchange event is being held over the weekend of June 14/15

Current availability at Tower Gardens includes three and four-bedroom homes with prices from £229,995.

A four-bedroom detached Brandon style property overlooking a woodland is ready to move into from £329,995.

This double fronted home offers 1,298 sq ft of living space designed with families in mind. A spacious lounge on one side of the hallway, with an open plan kitchen and family room on the other side. French doors opening out from the family room to the rear garden. There’s also a utility and cloakroom.

Upstairs, all four bedrooms are generously proportioned. The main bedroom has an en-suite to complement the family bathroom.

The new homes are close to Lower Darwen Primary School, making Tower Gardens ideal for families. There are plenty of opportunities to explore the outdoors including Bold Venture Park and the moors surrounding Darwen Tower. Blackburn and Darwen are both around three miles away, putting a range of shops, bars and restaurants within easy reach.

The show home and sales centre at Tower Gardens are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm. To learn more about part exchange join Elan over the weekend of June 14/15. For more information see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/tower-gardens.