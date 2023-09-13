News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Boy, 10, named after tragic electric shock death at hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

Great British Bake Off stars head to Chorley

Great British Bake Off stars Val Stones and Louise Williams will be sharing their baking tips during a trip to Chorley.
By Natalie TomlinsonContributor
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Celebrity bakers Val and Louise will be preparing afternoon tea favourites for visitors to sample at Redrow’s Sycamore Manor development in Whittle-le-Woods.

The event, on Saturday, September 23, will take place from 11am to 3pm and is free to attend and open to all, including residents on the development and the surrounding community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sian Pitt, sales director for Redrow Lancashire, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Val and Louise to Whittle-le-Woods. They will be cooking up a storm in the kitchen, with plenty of treats for guest to try. And they may even share a tip or two with any amateur bakers keen to improve their skills!”

Bake-off favourites Val (left) and Louise will be visiting Sycamore Manor. Photo: RedrowBake-off favourites Val (left) and Louise will be visiting Sycamore Manor. Photo: Redrow
Bake-off favourites Val (left) and Louise will be visiting Sycamore Manor. Photo: Redrow
Most Popular

Sycamore Manor, located off Mottram Close, boasts a leafy location within an established and popular residential area and features some of Redrow’s most luxurious house styles.

The development’s show home and customer experience suite will both be open on the day.

To find out more, speak to Redrow’s sales team by calling 01772 340811 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/sycamoremanor

Related topics:Chorley