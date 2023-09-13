Great British Bake Off stars head to Chorley
Celebrity bakers Val and Louise will be preparing afternoon tea favourites for visitors to sample at Redrow’s Sycamore Manor development in Whittle-le-Woods.
The event, on Saturday, September 23, will take place from 11am to 3pm and is free to attend and open to all, including residents on the development and the surrounding community.
Sian Pitt, sales director for Redrow Lancashire, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Val and Louise to Whittle-le-Woods. They will be cooking up a storm in the kitchen, with plenty of treats for guest to try. And they may even share a tip or two with any amateur bakers keen to improve their skills!”
Sycamore Manor, located off Mottram Close, boasts a leafy location within an established and popular residential area and features some of Redrow’s most luxurious house styles.
The development’s show home and customer experience suite will both be open on the day.
To find out more, speak to Redrow’s sales team by calling 01772 340811 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/sycamoremanor