Golf simulator opens its doors in Lancashire

We are a golf simulator based in Coppull lancashire. Called TOP HAT GOLFI have a passion for golf , golf is on a massive high and it's one of the most popular sports in the UK at the moment. With opening the simulator I want to get new and old golfers back enjoying the game stress free and not losing there golf balls what ever the weather. We are an affordable simulator with prices of £30 an hour for upto 4 players.

I've a real passion for the sport, I've been playing since a very young age and I really want others to enjoy it. What a better way to get people involved in the sport , without the stress of a golf course, the weather and the time it takes to get around a course.

We have a seating area, a pool table and darts board. We also have a licenced bar for people to come down and have a drink whilst on the simulator.

We have clubs you can use if you don't want to bring your own.

Simulator

What we do?

With golf simulator you have many options, you can do course play with over 80 courses to pick from. You can go on the driving range , which shows you all of your stats etc. Bag mapping and much more.

We have fun games, nearest to the pin or even target practice.

We also do some competitions throughout the year, with your chance to winna cash prize and all profits donated to charity. We have one on the 18th August 11-3pm , longest drive competition.

Top Hat Golf

Golf is my passion I play it as much as I can , but with the English weather it can be unpredictable, so a few months ago after breaking my foot I decided to do something about it. We can now enjoy the game no matter the weather.

We also cater for event bookings, I.e partys , networking and society days.

Www.tophatgolf.co.uk